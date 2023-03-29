Finding solutions for local government

Chris Ndaliso

The recent floods, looting and load shedding brought the political and administrative heads of KZN municipalities together on Tuesday.

The mayors and managers met with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, in Durban, as part of the quarterly engagement to find practical solutions for the province’s challenges.

Sithole-Moloi reminded those in attendance that as municipalities, they have to be able to deal with the social and economic challenges faced by the communities by providing innovative solutions that enable local investment, which will in turn stimulate the economy.

We are under no illusion when it comes to the challenges that you face as municipalities; key amongst them is the issue of improving revenue within municipalities. First and foremost, we want to add that this is an important function of our municipalities in order to improve finances. As a department, we want all our municipalities to be financially stable, and in order for this to happen, there are serious decisions that have to be taken.

She added that councils have embarked on various programmes aimed at ensuring that consumers, businesses, the government and households pay for services such as water, electricity, and sanitation.

In implementing these measures, we ask that as leaders, you take the lead, by having your own accounts updated with the municipality. We wish for all our municipalities to be cautious when disconnecting services, ensuring that the human rights of residents or consumers are not violated. It is also important that our municipalities have their systems set up so that no errors occur and incorrect consumers get disconnected.

She said Cogta would be failing in its responsibility if it didn’t raise concern about the amount of time that some municipal councils are spending in the courts.

We want to urge municipalities to try and resolve matters without going to court as this will save both time and money. We also want to caution that relationships with service providers be managed optimally to avoid cases where municipal assets are attached through court orders.

Various reports/presentations were made outlining how the different units in the department and municipalities were planning to improve their respective services.

Some of the reports were on the impact of load shedding on KZN municipalities and how the issue of diminishing burial sites could be dealt with.

It should also not escape us that there has been a significant shift in electricity generation policy within our country. The president of the country announced the removal of the 100 MWh cap on private electricity generation. This is a potential game changer for municipalities that are financially stable, as they can explore alternatives to Eskom for the supply of electricity.

On cemeteries, she said parts of the province are running out of burial space.

According to the report on cemeteries, an analysis of cemeteries and crematoria in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic noted that around 60 % of municipalities adopted by-laws but enforcement was “problematic”.

The report noted poor maintenance of burial registers, poor oversight by municipalities, limited resources and budget for management and operations of burial sites, burials in non-urban areas are often unregulated, most rural municipalities have indicated that they do not have land and existing cemeteries are rapidly reaching the end of their lifespan, while the scope for a new site is “extremely” limited, especially in many metros and large cities.

The report on load shedding suggests that municipalities limit their reliance on the Eskom grid.

It suggested that municipalities need to look at short- medium- and long-term interventions to counter the effects of load shedding.

Use of solar energy-powered water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the installation of generator sets to power critical infrastructure was another proposed idea.