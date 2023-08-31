Fire breaks out at Durban factory

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A fire broke out at a factory on Peters Road in Springfield Park, Durban, on Thursday.

Firefighters and factory workers are currently working hard to contain the inferno.

According to ALS Paramedics, no injuries have been reported however the factory building was still well alight by 1 pm.

ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the paramedics arrived and found multiple workers using water hoses to extinguish the fire but were not successful.

“The Durban fire department arrived and have been trying to fight the fire, as well as other paramedics.”

“No injuries had been sustained however paramedics are on scene standing by should anyone sustain any injuries.”

More updates to follow.