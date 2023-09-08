Fire guts popular Pinetown takeaway restaurant

By Akheel Sewsunker

A fire destroyed a popular Pinetown takeout restaurant on Friday morning.

According to ALS paramedics, they received numerous calls for assistance at the local takeout on Bamboo Lane in Pinetown, west of Durban.

When they arrived at the scene, the building was already ablaze.

Whilst the Durban fire department worked to extinguish the blaze, paramedics treated four occupants of the actual outlet. A total of four patients were treated and stabilised on scene before two were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation,” said ALS.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage.