Fire victims get assistance

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said interventions have been put in place to assist families displaced by a fire that took place at the weekend in Clairwood, Durban.

She said that the government is looking to identify land to build new homes for more than 10 000 fire victims.

Dube-Ncube on Monday conducted an assessment of the area, along with MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Sipho Nkosi, and eThekwini Municipality speaker, Thabani Nyawose.

Over the weekend, the government mobilised resources to provide emergency relief to those affected. Shelter, food and other essential supplies are being arranged for displaced residents.

Dube-Ncube said finding land in the province is difficult.

There are people who were affected by the disaster last year that we are still struggling to find land for. When we do find land, often it is not enough to accommodate all the displaced families.

However, she said, while government was exploring building apartments, this method also presented its own social difficulties.

Dube-Ncube said the people from the informal settlement were occupying private land and urged private landowners to protect their land from invaders.

Fire victim, Siyabonga Mhlongo, said the community would be grateful if they were moved as the informal settlement was susceptible to fires.

He said this was the third or fourth fire that the community had to overcome. He said he hoped government would keep its promise to build houses for them.

We face many challenges because we also have landlords in these informal settlements who demand money from us even when we are unemployed.

Nkosi said, “I am pleased that the premier has announced that these families will be removed, as these conditions are not good for them to be in. We are hoping that the city by-laws will be enforced in future so we can prevent people having to live like this,” said Nkosi.