First black woman judge president

The South African legal fraternity has its first woman judge president in KZN after she was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently.

Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati’s (Pictured), appointment will be effective from January 15, 2023.

The married mother of two said she has held various leadership positions, including being the first woman president of the KZN Law Society and the Southern African Development Lawyers’ Association and co-chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa.

In October, the Judicial Service Commission interviewed Dlwati (47) and recommended her for the position.

Poyo-Dlwati’s bio

I have a clear vision for women in the judicial system as well as the skills acquired from various leadership roles. I was born in the rural location of Nkwenkwana, under Engcobo town on September 15, 1975. I matriculated at Mount Arthur Girls High school in Lady Frere.

“I obtained my B. Proc degree from the University of Transkei, now known as Walter Sisulu University, in 1995. In 1997, I obtained my postgraduate diploma in tax from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I was admitted as an attorney and conveyancer in 1999 and practised as such until I was appointed as a judge in June 2014. I acted as deputy judge president from April to September this year.

Poyo-Dlwati on the appointment

This appointment means a lot to me and I hope to women in general. I wish to be able to work well with all stakeholders in the justice system to ensure that the people of KwaZulu-Natal receive an efficient service.

She said this is an opportunity to modernise the court system so that there can be a quick turnaround especially for the victims of crime, in particular gender-based violence.

“We hope that the legal profession will buy into mediation which will also provide swift resolution of matters. This is a great milestone for women in the legal fraternity,” she said.

Dlwati is married to the first African neurologist in KZN, and they have two children.

The family leads the couples ministry at Maritzburg Christian Church.