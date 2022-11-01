First phase of repairs on N2 to begin this week

Witness Reporter

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced that phase 1 repairs to restore the N2 Amanzimtoti northbound carriageway will begin this week.

Sanral’s Eastern region project manager, Andrew Ssekayita, said this location, along with seven others along the Sanral network requiring extensive repairs, have had their remedial designs completed.

“The damage on the N2 Amanzimtoti occurred on April 3 and, while Sanral was conducting in-depth investigations and preparing for the necessary designs and repairs to this failure, KwaZulu-Natal experienced floods from April 11 to 13, which resulted in minor and major failures throughout the network,” said Ssekayita.

He added that the project was delayed due to the challenges they experienced in the process of getting contractors.