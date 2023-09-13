Fitness couple to represent SA at IFBB

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Bodybuilding couple Kiran Singh (37) and Dr Alyssa Ramdass (29) are set to fly the South African flag high at the IFBB World Men and Women’s World Cup Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, from October 31 to November 7.

Singh, originally from Pietermaritzburg, now lives in Queensburgh with his wife.

The power pair recently participated in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) South African Championship held in Mpumalanga, where Singh came first in the men’s muscular physique under 178cm and Ramdass came second in the women’s physique category.

ALSO READ | PMB bodybuilder wins champs

The duo said constant support from family and friends, hard work dedication and discipline inspire them to keep pushing even when it gets tough.

Singh added that being selected to represent South Africa in the world championship means the world to him.

It took me six years to crack the top three in this federation (IFBB). Keeping fit and strong and seeing the constant change in my physique is not just motivating but addictive to a point where you dedicate your entire lifestyle to this sport and live it 24/7.

Singh, who is employed as a firefighter at Msunduzi Fire and Rescue, is now office-bound after losing a limb in a road accident in 2012.

However, his amputation did not stop him from pushing his body to its optimum strength.

Explaining how he got into bodybuilding, he said his dad used to take him to the gym after school to get fitter for his sports in school.

“After finishing school, I continued to train and got more involved in the weightlifting aspect of the gym, where a friend approached me and encouraged me to try competing in local bodybuilding shows.

“I got hooked on competing and loved to see the constant changes in my body by sculpting my own image. I’ve been doing competitive bodybuilding for over 15 years,” Singh added.

He added that a highlight was winning the local natural bodybuilding competition in 2014, which then made him qualify to enter the World Champs in USA San Diego.

Singh was placed second in his respective division.

ALSO READ | Bodybuilder 4th in England meet

My personal challenge is that it’s very difficult to train as I have to constantly make sure I’m balancing properly and my prosthetic does not hurt me when I exercise as I’m an above knee amputee, which makes it more difficult to stand, walk and balance in general.

It was Ramdass’ first time participating at a South African championship and she made the team on her first try.

“I stood in a completely new category that day with only two days to prepare for it and I still managed to make the top two in the country.

“I began weightlifting in high school and continued to do so while at university. In my final year of university, I was approached by a fitness coach who told me I had the potential to be a bodybuilder.”