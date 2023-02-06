Five arrested after posing as cops

Witness Reporter

Five suspects were arrested for kidnapping, extortion and exerting grievous bodily harm after posing as police officers and kidnapping a man at a Durban car dealership on Thursday.

According to Magma Security, who were involved in the investigation, five suspects driving a silver Toyota Avanza entered the car sales dealership, posing as policemen.

They held a man in the shop at gunpoint and left the dealership with him.

After hours of assaulting him, the suspects headed towards Pietermaritzburg.

They stopped at the BP petrol station in Cato Ridge, where the victim attempted to escape by desperately trying to get the attention of a metro police officer. However, the main suspect noticed and threatened him by cocking his gun.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg cops arrest 133 suspects linked to various crimes

“By this time, he was bruised and had a dislocated shoulder from the assault,” Magma said.

The suspects continued into Pietermaritzburg and had supper with the hostage in the car.

They then proceeded to Mooi River, where they forced the victim to transfer money into a bank account.

He was further assaulted before his kidnappers demanded his wife meet them in Estcourt with a motor vehicle for them, in exchange for her husband’s safe return.

“By this time, the father of the victim had managed to track his son’s iPhone and went to several police stations to seek assistance. Eventually, we were contacted by the Howick SAPS to assist on the case,” Magma said.

The suspects then demanded that the vehicle for the exchange be delivered to Estcourt Midway, where the exchange would take place.

However, a while later they changed the meeting spot to the Caltex garage in Estcourt.

ALSO READ | Search for ‘fake cops’ after shootout at Tongaat Toll Plaza

While the wife was driving to Caltex, Magma Security proceeded into the area and intercepted the Avanza that was parked between two garages.

Magma team members found the victim pushed into the back seat of the car and visibly injured.

“We approached with our firearms drawn and managed to arrest two suspects outside the car and three suspects inside the car.

“One licensed firearm was seized. The hostage had no shoes on and was easily identified by his dislocated shoulder,” Magma Security said, adding that some force was used to disarm the main suspect.

“The victim was freed and immediately handed over to his father. The main suspect was arrested with the suspect’s iPhone. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment privately.”