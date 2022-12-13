Five convicted for jewellery store robbery

Witness Reporter

The Verulam Magistrate’s Court has convicted five men for the robbery of a jewellery store in February 2018 in the Phoenix area.

The men were convicted of three counts of robbery each, said NPA regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara yesterday.

On the day of the incident, the men robbed Mayuri Jewellers, a store based in the Phoenix Plaza shopping centre, and fled with approximately R2 million worth of jewellery.

“They were spotted by an off-duty policeman who pursued them. Soon other police officers joined the chase and the suspects were arrested with the jewellery still in their possession,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that the men were remanded into custody until January 23, for sentencing proceedings.