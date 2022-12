Witness Reporter

Five people died in a tragic car crash on the N2 highway near Amanzimtoti on Sunday night.

KZN EMS and police were among the emergency services that were on scene.

According to KZN EMS spokesperson, Robert McKenzie, the crash involved a car and a bakkie.

All five occupants of the car sustained fatal injuries.

He added that the exact circumstances around the crash are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the authorities.