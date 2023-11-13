Five killed in three separate incidents in Umlazi, Durban

By Witness Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot and killed five people and injured another one at three different houses at the Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi on Sunday night.

According to KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, police found the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman in her 30s at the first house .

He said they were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene.

“At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38 years old, as well as a body of a 24-year-old man. All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived the shooting with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for immediate medical treatment,” said Netshiunda.

He said the motive behind the shootings has not yet been established and anyone with information regarding the killings and possible suspects is urged to contact the Umlazi Police Station or the CrimeStop number ‪08600 10111‬ or inform police through the MYSAPS App.