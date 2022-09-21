Five lucky matric students to embark on an adventure to Antarctica

Witness Reporter

Pioneering explorer Riaan Manser will be taking five matric students from across the country on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to Antarctica.

The five winners will fly out of Cape Town International Airport on an ALCI Ilyushin cargo plane and land six-and-a-half hours later on the block of ice that Antarctica is. Hosted at Novolazarevskaya, the Russian scientific base will be the students’ home for the next six days.

The students will spend their time learning about the Antarctic, exploring its beauty, hiking, taking part in science experiments, participating in a litter cleaning initiative and more.

The Matrics in Antarctica programme is now open to all 2022 Grade 11 and matric students in South Africa, with all entries closing on October 31, 2022. To enter, visit www.matricsinantarctica.co.za

From all these entries, the top 100 will be chosen. These will then be narrowed down to the top 50 with the top 10 fittingly being announced on Antarctica Day, December 1, 2022.

The top 10 will make their way to De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape in January 2023 for a bootcamp. This is where the top five winners will be announced.

The winners of Matrics in Antarctica 2022 got a little more than expected. They excitedly got ready to depart to the icy continent on February 10, 2022, but Covid-19 had other plans.

Due to a rise in Covid cases in Antarctica, a decision was made by Comnap (Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programmes) to prioritise the safety of the scientists and crew who stay behind for the winter season; thus, the Matrics in Antarctica trip has been postponed to November 2022.

Breaking the disappointing news to the five winners was no easy task, but the MIA team had one more ace up their sleeve. Not only will they still experience the icy climate of Antarctica, but they also headed to the tropical climates of Mauritius to learn about how warmer climates are affected by environmental issues.

The team flew out on February 26, 2022 and explored how Mauritius deals with their environmental issues at hand and how they passed legislation to ban non-biodegradable single-use plastic products, a feat which many countries have not been able to implement.

Riaan Manser, who has seen the degradation of the planet first hand in many parts of the world, feels strongly that this programme needs to deliver.

Matrics in Antarctica is on a unique mission to not only drive awareness around the effects of climate change, but to actually instill a willingness by role players to deliver concrete results. This is why it’s so important to get the youth, the future leaders of tomorrow, excited about conservation but also understand that action on their part is what will guarantee a preserved earth.

So Grade 11 and matrics, if you have a passion for adventure, conservation and want to explore the beauty in Antartica — this is for you.

To find out more, visit https://www.matricsinantarctica.co.za/ or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. — Supplied.