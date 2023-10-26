Five men shot execution-style in Inanda, KZN

By Witness Reporter

Five men aged between 26 and 35 were shot execution-style in a home in Langalibalele, Inanda, late on Wednesday night.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by residents just after 11.30 pm after they heard a volley of shots emanating from the house.

Balram said one of the callers provided a WhatsApp pin location to the scene. Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the Inanda SAPS in attendance.

It was established that five men were shot in the head. Two bodies were discovered under a bed, one in the kitchen and two others in a toilet.

“A female residing approximately 30 metres away was also shot in the arm. It is believed that the gunmen proceeded to her residence first and shot her before attacking the deceased men. The suspects were allegedly travelling in a white Toyota Quantum,” he said.

Balram said the motive for the shooting is being investigated.