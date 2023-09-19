Five people shot dead in Richards Bay, KZN

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Five people have been shot dead in Richards Bay, in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a shopping centre’s parking lot on Tuesday morning.

Four people died at the scene and one was transported to a local clinic for further care, where he died.

It is still not clear what might have led to the shooting, however unconfirmed reports indicate that it might be drug related.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects in connection with the shooting.

“Information at police’s disposal indicates that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fired at the victims. Four victims were certified dead at the scene while the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.

“The suspects reportedly fled from the scene of crime in a Blue VW Polo. The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out,” he said.

Netshiunda added that police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App.

This is a developing story.