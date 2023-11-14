Five people shot dead in Umlazi

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the murder of five people in Umlazi on Sunday.

MEC Hlomuka said the government was concerned about the increasing number of firearms and ammunition in society.

The incidents took place at an informal settlement called Uganda, in two separate houses.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police found the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman in her 30s in the first house.

He said they were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene.

In the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38 years old, as well as the body of a 24-year-old man. All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old man was also shot at [another] house but survived the shooting with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Hlomuka called on community members to assist law enforcement with information that may lead to arrests.

“We urge members of the community to work with law enforcement and provide intelligence information to assist with the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of crime. Furthermore, our department, law enforcement agencies and community crime-fighting structures are rolling out programmes targeting the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition. We are also working on strategies to strengthen collaborative crime prevention interventions in all districts.

“Indeed, we are working towards the realisation of a safer and secure province,” added Hlomuka.

Police said the motive behind the shootings has not yet been established and anyone with information regarding the killings and possible suspects is urged to contact the Umlazi Police Station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to inform police through the MYSAPS App.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Monday, a man believed to be in his fifties died after being shot multiple times in the Pinetown area, Durban.