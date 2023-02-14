Five shot dead in Mariannhill, Durban

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for at least three gunmen who allegedly shot and killed five people at two separate crime scenes in Marriannhill on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, information at their disposal at this stage indicate that the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people.

ALSO READ | Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban night club

“The owner and one person were declared dead at the scene, whereas the third victim was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The same suspects reportedly proceeded to another vehicle workshop just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop. Three of the deceased are in their fifties and the other two are reported to be in their late 30s,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the motive for the killings has not yet been established and that nothing was reported stolen during the shooting.