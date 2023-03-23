Five shot dead in Tongaat

Khethukuthula Xulu

Five people have been killed in two separate drive-by shooting incidents in Tongaat, on the north coast, on Thursday.

According to reports from the scene, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a vehicle.

IPSS Medical Rescue who attended the scene said two people were declared dead on scene and one person was stabilised and transported by IPSS Medical Rescue to a nearby facility.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) Tongaat Operations who also attended both scenes, the first incident took place at the Golden Sun Supermarket on Gopalall Hurbans Road.

“On arrival, reaction officers discovered a white VW Polo with multiple bullet holes stationary at the intersection.

Two male occupants sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service. A female passenger was treated for an injury to her head,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

Balram said they were believed to be victims of mistaken identity, however, this has not been confirmed.

The second shooting

While busy treating the gunshot victim from the first scene, IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of another drive-by shooting approximately 4kms away on the R614 and at Gopalall Hurbans Road intersection in Fairbreeze, Tongaat.

Additional resources were dispatched and on arrival of paramedics at the second scene, it was found that a further three people had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.



One person from the second scene sustained serious injuries and another sustained critical injuries,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

According to Balram the vehicle had been shot multiple times with high calibre weapons.

“The three occupants were fatally injured. They were in possession of high calibre weapons. It was confirmed that they were security officers,” he said.

According to Balram, while attending to the scene, a white Mercedes Benz arrived. The driver told Rusa officers that one of his passengers had been shot.

It was confirmed that a taxi boss was the target of the assassins. His passenger was a security officer tasked with his protection. They were travelling in a white Toyota Corolla when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle and his security escort.

The taxi boss abandoned his vehicle on the R614. The injured man was treated for a gunshot injury to his hand,” he said.

The police are yet to comment.

Shootings this week

This incident follows the murder of two taxi bosses who were gunned down in Berea on Tuesday.

According to the police, the taxi violent unit in KwaZulu-Natal was investigating two counts of murder after two taxi owners were shot and fatally wounded.

Reports indicate that the two were seated inside a taxi when two gunmen, armed with a rifle and a pistol, fired shots at them.

“The motive of the shooting has not yet been confirmed but taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out. Suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a silver Polo sedan,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.