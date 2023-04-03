Five suspected drug dealers shot dead in Durban

By Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal police believe they have broken the back of a syndicate behind a spate of shootings and drug-related crimes in Durban.

This follows the arrest of one suspected drug dealer on Saturday morning during an intelligence-driven operation.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said KwaZulu Natal police’s anti-gang unit was searching for suspects linked to a murder case where three people including a child were shot and killed on Tuesday, 21 March, in Springsfield, Durban.

ALSO READ | Concern over escalating gun violence in Eastwood

“They spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.”

Following the arrest of the suspect who is currently in police custody, further investigation led the team to an identified premises in Morningside, Durban where five other suspected drug dealers were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police’s Anti-Gang unit. READ MORE Steenhuisen calls for unity after being re-elected as DA's federal leader

Mathe said five firearms including three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money were seized by police.

She said the arrested suspect will likely face charges of possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

ALSO READ | Three shot in armed robbery at Durban restaurant

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele said this incident should send a stern warning to all criminals.