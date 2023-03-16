Five suspected hitmen arrested in Cato Manor, Durban.

Witness Reporter



Five suspected hitmen, who were allegedly on their way “to make a hit”, were arrested in Cato Manor in Durban.

Police have confirmed the discovery of a number of illegal firearms including AK47s at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the provincial MEC of Community Safety Sipho Hlomuka were at the scene.

Addressing the media at the crime scene, KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police were on the ground when they were informed about suspicious vehicles in the area that, according to an informant, were on their way “to make a hit”.

Naicker said the three vehicles the suspects were travelling in had been identified as stolen.

He added that what will unfold after this arrest was of more importance as he was positive that it will lead to more charges.

“Fingerprints and DNA will link them to other ongoing murder investigations.”