Flooding of roads in the Kruger

SANParks urges guests to take caution due to the bad weather

Several roads have been closed in and around the southern part of the Kruger National Park (KNP) due to heavy rains.

This is according to a statement released by the South African National Parks (SANParks) on Thursday.

Guests urged to take caution

SANParks has advised guests to not use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar.

Guests are further advised not open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to cross any low water bridges as the dangers of being washed away are high.

“Visitors cannot access the Crocodile Bridge Gate and the Malelane Gate due to the flooding of the Crocodile River and several other bridges are currently overflowing,” read the statement.

It added that the rain forecast for Thursday remains high and caution should be exercised at all times on the roads.

Booking enquiries

Guests who need to postpone their bookings within the duration of the floods have been given the option of an immediate date change or credit on their profiles to use on a later date.

They have been asked to contact each camp directly or the KNP admin offices on 013 735 4000.