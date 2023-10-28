Flour spill closes N3 near PMB

By Akheel Sewsunker

One person was injured in an accident on the N3 soundbound near Peter Brown when a truck carrying flour crashed and spilled its load.

The N3 southbound carriageway was closed this morning after the accident left the roadway covered in flour.

According to ALS paramedics, who attended the scene, the road was in the process of being cleared and should be reopened soon.

“One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene,” said ALS paramedics.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said all relevant officials were on scene cleaning up the road.

A large truck laden with flour crashed and spilled its load, resulting in the road needing to be closed,” she said.

She could not confirm whether the road was open yet.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.