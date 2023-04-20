Flysafair bans couple for being ‘intimate’ on plane

By Nosipho Gumede

Flysafair has banned a couple for being ‘intimate’ on a plane in full view of passengers.

The flight is reported to have departed from Johannesburg to Durban on Monday afternoon.

According to a News24 article, a man was horrified when a woman seated next to him started giving her partner a handjob.

Chief Marketing officer of Flysafair, Kirby Gordon, confirmed the incident saying that a man on board flight FA288 from Johannesburg to Durban on Monday afternoon, reported that he witnessed two other passengers engaging in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature during the take-off phase of flight.

As you know, during this phase everyone including cabin crew are strapped in as the seatbelt signs are illuminated. The gentleman in witness took videos of the couple and then reported the incident to the cabin crew.

“Based on our cabin crew feedback, we have banned these people from flying on future flights due to inappropriate behaviour,” said Gordon.

Repercussions of sexual conduct on flights

He added that the alleged conduct could fall within the realms of the illegal, in terms of contraventions of the Civil Aviation Act and the general laws of the country.