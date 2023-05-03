Flysafair R9 tickets selling like hot cakes

By Nosipho Gumede

Flysafair has once again shaken social media with its massive annual sale in which they sell one-way flight tickets for just a few rands.

According to a statement released by Flysafair, this year, in celebration of 9 years of operation, the airline is offering one-way flight tickets on domestic flight routes for only R9, including airport taxes.

ALSO READ | The 59th edition of Art in the Park closed off on a high note

Speaking to The Witness about the duration of the sale, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair, Kirby Gordon, said it depends on how many tickets are live.

This year we’re estimating that we’ll be done within five to six hours. We started at 9am this morning and we just passed the halfway mark.

Gordon said the sale is 100% legit.

“Advertising media costs quite a lot of money and so a few years back we asked ourselves the question: What if instead of spending a whole lot on media like TV, radio and newspapers, we made tickets crazy-cheap so that people could actually try our product. Turns out it worked pretty well,” said Gordon.

ALSO READ | Flysafair bans couple for being ‘intimate’ on plane

He added that they have mixed it up a little this year as they have the R9 tickets and some going for 30% off. He said the 30% off will last until midnight tonight.

Me in the #FlySafair waiting room rn wanting to go to Cape Town pic.twitter.com/CUqKA2NHxR— NGUWE O WRONG (@Cindyswa_m) May 3, 2023

The waiting room

Gordon said the waiting room got up to about 750 thousand people before they started letting people flow through.