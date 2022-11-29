FNB customers spent over R3 billion on Black Friday

Witness Reporter

On Black Friday, FNB customers spent a record R3 billion.

The bank said that this is the highest Black Friday spending it has tracked over the past four years, with most shoppers heading out to physical stores to grab deals.

The banking group said over R2.4 billion was spent in-store, while R670 million was for online shopping.

The value of online (card-not-present) spending increased by 31% compared to the same period last year, while in-store spending increased by 18%, said the bank.

It also noted a swell in virtual cards being used in shopping, accounting for over R137 million in purchases compared to just R36 million during 2021 Black Friday.

Contactless payments increased by 36% compared to last year’s Black Friday.

“In a market where consumers are seeing an increase in the cost of living, many were always likely to take advantage of Black Friday deals. As anticipated, the most popular spending categories, including travel and transportation, groceries, clothing, and entertainment, experienced a robust recovery,” the bank said.

“The increase in travel is especially encouraging given that many consumers were unable to travel in the past few years due to global travel limitations, and it augurs well for the South African economy as the festive season approaches.”