Food basket costs escalate

By Chanel George

Grocery shopping in December may prove challenging, given the rising costs of staple foods, public transport and essential nutritious items needed to feed a child.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

The group said the food basket increased by R115,53 month-on-month from October to November 2023 and increased by R388,45 year-on-year, from R4 676,89 in November 2022 to R5 065,33 in November 2023.

According to the PMBEJD household affordability index, the price of eggs, chicken and tomatoes have all increased in November.

“Eggs have increased by R86,40 year-on-year from November 2022 to November 2023 and month-on-month by R48,04 from October to November 2023,” they said.

The group said tomatoes increased by R23,38 year-on-year and R15,04 month-on-month.

“The price of frozen chicken also increased by R103,04 month-on-month and R26,05 year on year,” they said.

According to the group, the basic nutrition for a child increased by R108,34 year-on-year from R838,65 in November 2022 to R946,86 in November 2023.

“The child support grant (CSG) is R510. The CSG was increased by R20 in April 2023 and R10 with effect from October 2023,” they said.

The group said the food poverty line calculated by Statistics SA is R760, as of May 2023.

“In November 2023, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet per month cost R946,98,” they said.

According to the group, the CSG of R510 is set below the food poverty line of R760, and further below the average cost of R946,98 to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child in November 2023.

The group said the electricity expense on 350 kWh in Pietermaritzburg went up by R119,00 (from R787,92 to R906,92).

Meanwhile, the new taxi fare increases for Pietermaritzburg came into effect on November 1, increasing local fares by R2, from R18 to R20 (an increase of 11,1%).