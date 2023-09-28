Household food basket prices on the rise

By Chanel George

There are some significant increases in staple household foods in Pietermaritzburg such as rice, potatoes and onions.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

The month on month cost of household food has increased for Pietermaritzburg households.

According to the PMBEJD, the new food basket includes 44 foods and the domestic and hygiene products basket includes 14 products.

“The Pietermaritzburg household food basket has maintained some of the core items while there has been some modifications to the list, such as 6l full cream milk, 2kg chicken livers, 2kg beef livers, 2kg fish (seasonal), 2kg green pepper and 7kg oranges,” read the statement.

It said some of the items which have noticeably increased in volumes are 3kg apples (up from 1,5kg), 4 bars of 500g green bar bath soap (up from 2 bars of 500g), and 1,5l of jik (up from 750ml).

“In other items a decrease in volume has been noted. These items are 30 kg maize meal (down from 35kg), 2kg chicken feet (down from 5kg), 1kg margarine (down from 2 x 1kg), and 1 x 900g apricot jam (down from 2 x 900g),” read the statement.

It said the new basket reflects the most important foods in the trollies of families living on low incomes in new areas.

“The cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket for September is currently R4942,94, while the national minimum wage for general workers for September, with 20 working days, is R25,42 per hour, amounting to R4067,20,” read the statement.

It said year on year the Pietermaritzburg household food basket increased by R287,89 from R4655,05 in September last year to R4942,94 in September 2023.

“Meanwhile, the cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket has increased month on month by R12,80 from R4930,14 in August to R4942,94 in September 2023,” read the statement.

The group also added some of the prioritised foods or foods bought first in the Pietermaritzburg household include potatoes, cake flour, cooking oil, rice and onions.

According to the statement these are the following significant increase and decreases:

10kg potatoes, which were R66,84 in September last year, has increased by R36,86 in 2023.

10kg rice which was R110,99 has seen a steady increase since September last year, with the new price being R134,19.

10kg onions has also increased year on year from R98,84 in September last year to R132,55 in September. The popular 5l cooking oil has decreased year on year from R203,99 in September last year to R164,99 in September.

It said the average cost of a basic nutritious diet for a child per month in September is R907,43.

“In September 2023, the child support grant (R500) is 34% below the food poverty line (R760) and 45% below the average cost to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child (R907,43),”read the statement.

The group said food selection on supermarket shelves reflects how women make decisions on supermarket shelves given financial restrictions.