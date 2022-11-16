Food company says their lollipops are not responsible for health scare

Londiwe Xulu

Richester Foods has confirmed their XPOP Energy lollipops were not responsible for the recent health scare at a school in Verulam.

On Friday, 40 primary school pupils, aged between five and 13, were rushed to hospital allegedly after eating the brand of lollipops during the school’s market day.

According to the spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, after eating the sweets, they complained of abdominal pains, difficulty breathing and nausea.

However, managing director of Richester Foods, Dr Hussein Cassim, said preliminary test results from an independent laboratory, KLM High-Giene Solutions, showed there was no bacterial contamination or causes that could relate to the symptoms the children experienced.

He said after receiving the allegations, they immediately launched an investigation and sent the sweets from that product batch to the laboratory for chemical and microbiological analysis.

Cassim said while the company waits for final results, none of the bacteria already listed by the laboratory’s preliminary results is responsible for causing food poisoning.

Our consumers are the heart of our business, and especially the children around the country and in KwaZulu-Natal who eat our sweets and our XPOP lollipops every day. As a result, we take all allegations of this nature very seriously.

In February, about 46 primary school pupils from Maphumulo inland from KwaDukuza were also reported to have complained about severe abdominal pains after allegedly eating lollipops at school.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education Muzi Mahlambi said it was disturbing to learn about children being sick after eating sweets at school. He added that there was an ongoing investigation where the department is working with the police to also test the sweets.