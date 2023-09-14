Food inflation is still exorbitant

By Londiwe Xulu

While overall inflation has come down, food inflation remains at nearly twice the inflation rate for all goods and services.

This is according to the Competition Commission’s recent essential food pricing monitoring (EFPM) report.

The commission said while upstream commodity prices declined in the first half of 2023, price drops haven’t resulted in reduced producer or retail prices or have been delayed in doing so, noting that they face other cost pressures.

They added the evidence of the “rocket and feather” effect, which means prices are quick to rise in response to a cost increase but are slow to fall when costs decrease, has been found across several food value chains locally and abroad.

The report also indicated there was evidence found by other researchers on the rocket-and-feather effect in local staple food value chains reviewed, where prices rise quickly during inflationary periods and decline slowly when inflation subsides.

The commission said various explanations have been proposed for this phenomenon, with the key concern being the potential dysfunction of competition.

The academics from the universities of Stellenbosch and the Free State have found evidence for this effect in the local beef, maize meal, bread, sunflower oil and fresh milk value chains.

The EFPM’s update on recent pricing trends and margins at the producer and retail level on these products found that bread and wheat prices lagged three months to reflect the time to feed into producer stock, which fell by approximately 10% during the first quarter of the year, but producer and retailer prices for bread both rose by three percent in this period, and only started to drop in the second quarter of the year.

Producer and retail prices for maize meal have yet to decline after white maize fell consistently by 23% since February.

Cooking oil prices had not changed, even though sunflower seed prices have dropped.

The commission said the cooking oil prices have been on a declining trend since a year ago when the EFPM report indicated that producer prices were rising despite sunflower seed prices remaining stable in South Africa.

As noted in the previous EFPM report, frozen chicken price inflation remains lower than food inflation. The commission will continue to monitor this value chain,” the commission said.

The commission said currently, this inflationary episode follows several global disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic to the Eastern European conflict.

They said in South Africa, the load shedding crisis could play a similar role. They added some of the large food companies have recorded large revenue increases as a result of price increases rather than volume growth.

Since these cost shocks were commonly felt across industries, companies could raise their prices secure in the knowledge that others [suppliers, customers and competitors] would do the same. The research shows that price increases, in turn, generate higher profits and an impulse for further price hikes. Responding to higher prices from upstream sectors, downstream players passed on these price hikes resulting in a general increase in prices.

The EFPM report also looked at the South African beef sector, which they found was becoming concentrated with more companies vertically integrating across several points of the value chain.

“During 2023, weaner calve prices have declined substantially, which has resulted in lower prices for beef carcasses too. However, the retail price for beef cuts collectively has not declined this year, resulting in the retailer share reaching 40% of the shelf price, the highest share since January 2021,” said the commission.