Former car guard on UKZN’s top researchers list

Dr Joseph Rudigi Rukema has recently been named one of University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) top researchers.

Twenty years ago, Rukema, who is now a senior lecturer in the School of Social Sciences at UKZN, began his journey as a refugee from the war-ravaged eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the UKZN, to study towards his honours degree in public policy.

Rukema worked as a car and security guard to make ends meet, but also to pursue his dream of studying further.

My first job as a car guard was in Morningside, Durban. I had no permanent site; friends would call me when someone could not make it on that day …”

Rukema realised that being a car guard was not sustainable, given its unpredictable nature and financial instability. His only dream was to further his studies to the level of PhD, as he strongly believed that education was the key to his success.

Through a chance visit to UKZN, Rukema met with Cameroonian Dr Njoya Ngetar of the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences.

I could not speak English properly. I had to communicate with Dr Ngetar in French. He gave me all the necessary information and introduced me to academics in the department of political sciences, who advised me to perfect my English to apply.

A determined Rukema enrolled for an English programme for refugees that was offered by an NGO. He attended English lessons for two weeks while his friend worked as a car guard in his place. At the end of the course, he started reading extensively and after a month, he went back to UKZN.

“My English skills were assessed and I passed, so I applied and was accepted into the programme.”

Despite studying at UKZN, Rukema still continued with his work as a car guard. He managed to work a few hours a day and attend classes. “Working in Umhlanga was far away and was fast becoming demanding,” he said.

I resigned and found a security job instead. I would work nightshift, starting from 6 pm to 6 am. After work in the morning, I would walk from Durban North, through Overport, to attend class. After class, I would go home, sleep for an hour then go to work. It was extremely challenging, but I was committed to both my work and studies.

Rukema then approached the dean of social sciences, Professor Johan Jacobs, about his challenging circumstances, and he was given a part-time job in the political sciences library.

After being awarded a scholarship to complete his studies, Rukema was able to resign from his security guard work and focus fully on his studies. “I have never looked back, and I am grateful for the kindness and opportunities showed to me by the university over the years.”

He is now featured regularly in the university’s Top 30 researcher rankings, which comprises researchers who have accumulated the most author units for publications in the Department of Higher Education and Training’s accredited, peer-reviewed journals.

In 2012, Rukema finally achieved his dream to graduate with a doctoral degree in social policy studies. He is the author of 65 publications, has edited five books, and has graduated nine PhD, 24 master’s and 34 honours students. He has examined 15 PhD theses and 60 master’s dissertations. Since his appointment as senior lecturer in 2015, Rukema has produced 3 500 productivity units.

“… I owe my success to my colleagues, students and South Africans for welcoming me with open arms. My triumphs reflect a rainbow nation,” he said.