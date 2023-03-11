Former convict on a mission to help others

Nosipho Gumede

After escaping a death sentence, a life of drug abuse and imprisonment, Ravi Naidoo (59) has dedicated his life to uplifting the youth and helping former convicts change their lives.

Naidoo is now an author of a book titled Destined to Conquer and runs a rehab called Mondays Street, which is also a feeding scheme for the homeless.

He also runs an organisation for ex-offenders called the Joseph Principle Ex-offenders Reintegration.

Speaking to the Weekend Witness about his past, Naidoo said he wouldn’t make the same mistakes again.

I was a leader of the Phoenix 5 gang and we went on a rampage one day. I was 23 years old at the time and I was arrested for murder, two attempted murders, rape, indecent assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances. I stood before a judge who said: 'Give me one reason why I should not kill you', and at the time I was very arrogant and young and I remember saying to him: 'Well, I have never begged in my life and I'm not going to start now. You can't kill people who kill people to show others that killing is wrong'.

He said the judge then sentenced him to death for count one, 10 years’ imprisonment for count two, seven years for count three, another seven years for count four, seven years for count five and another seven years for count six.

At the age of 24 [in 1988] I was on death row. I had landed myself 23-and-a-half hours in a cell and after two months I lost five appeals on death row and they measured my neck, my height, my weight; because they were planning to hang me.

He said after six years, his sentence was converted to life in prison plus 38 years.

I was going to spend the rest of my life in prison either way, so with that in mind, I joined the prison gangs and a couple of years later I was a judge in the 26 gangs, and I was one of the biggest drug dealers inside prison.

He said he was moved between five prisons in the country, getting involved in gang-related activities and drug smuggling. After 18 years in prison, one day he got high on 13 ecstasy tablets and couldn’t sleep for three days.

I was drugged and paranoid. That’s when I prayed and Jesus Christ answered my prayers, so I decided to give my life to the Lord.

He said he was a high school dropout and after his religious conversion he saw the importance of going back to school. He then started studying while he was in jail.

Education

Naidoo obtained a diploma in teaching, a diploma in business management, a diploma in theology, and a national certificate in electrical engineering. He added that he was eventually released on parole in 2012.

Today I can motivate young children that education is very important. It took me so many years in prison to realise that and when I had the opportunity, I grabbed it. I go to different schools and try to motivate them and spread the word of God. I always tell the youth that being in gangs, doing drugs etc. is not glamorous at all. Drugs can only take you to a certain limit, but they will destroy you at the end of the day. Doing crime is bound to get you in trouble, and being a bully in school is not cool because you’re headed for prison.

Naidoo said he strongly believes that if parents speak to their children, they can change their lives because he never had anyone sit him down and explain right from wrong to him.

Looking back now I realise that I had so much but I did not appreciate the little I had and greed is what pushed me to the life I ended up living.

Speaking on his organisation for ex-cons, Naidoo said he works with correctional services wardens, SAPS and local drug committees, but has hopes to partner up with other sponsors who might be interested in his organisation.

We host different courses for the ex-offenders to teach them different skills such as catering courses, baking and furniture production, but we don’t have a real workshop which we use, so anyone who would like to host a proper workshop with us is more than welcome to.

He added that he works with different schools, ministries and churches from around the country who approach him.

“I am currently in Pietermaritzburg attending schools and churches, sharing my story and spreading the word of God,” said Naidoo.