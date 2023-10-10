Former DUT student bags award for directing The Wife 

By Witness Reporter

Luthando Mngomezulu, a Drama and Production Studies graduate from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), was awarded his first Golden Horn in the Best Achievement in Directing for a Telenovela category.

Mngomezulu won the award at the 17th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) which took place recently at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng.

Mngomezulu, who hails from Umlazi in Durban, together with his three colleagues, won the award for their work in directing Showmax’s hit telenovela, The Wife.

Dubbed the South African Oscars, The SAFTAs are the country’s premier film and television industry awards under the custodianship of the National Film and Video Foundation.

The winners are selected by a panel of experts.

The Awards’ main objective is to honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent, and to encourage entrepreneurship and the development of new talent in the industry.

Commenting on his win, Mngomezulu, who is a proud DUT alumnus said: “The category we won was for Best Achievement in Directing for a Telenovela. It basically means that in the country as a whole, in our genre, our direction was a cut above the rest. We won this award for The Wife: Season 3. The team included Fikile Mogodi, Tebogo Mkhabela, Thandokazi Msumza who worked alongside me.”

Mngomezulu is a jack of all trades in the film and television industry, he is a talented actor, producer and director.

His work includes Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, Sibongile and the Dlamini’s Season One, Mother of All, The Wife Season two and three, Durban Gen and Uzalo to mention a few.

Mngomezulu graduated from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Drama and Production Studies in 2013.

He now holds a Dramatic Arts BTech from Tshwane University of Technology and an honours degree from the University of Cape Town.

He also has an honours degree in Film and Television from the University of the Witwatersrand, where he is currently doing his Masters in Film and Television.

Mngomezulu praised DUT’s Drama and Production Studies for contributing towards his success.

DUT Drama was the blueprint to my educational journey and my career.

“I remember in second year (2012), I had a conversation with the then Head of Department, Professor Deborah Lutge. I told the professor that I really wanted to stretch myself as I was unhappy with the two productions I did in my first year. She advised me to do exactly that, I ended up doing 10 productions that year. I have not looked back ever since,” said Mngomezulu.

He is not only a storyteller, but he also has his own production company called Worldzastage Productions. Mngomezulu has produced award-winning films including, Maverick, Indlela, Quotidian, Themba and Red Tape, which won Best Screenplay at the 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.