Former DUT student sentenced to 15 years for murdering fellow student

The Durban Regional Court sentenced Melusi Khoza (23), to 15 years of direct imprisonment for the murder he committed in January 2021, in the Durban area.

Khoza and the deceased, Sifundo Thabiso Mhlongo, were both students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said on the day of the incident, Khoza got into an argument with Mhlongo about which one of them should have greeted the other first.

Khoza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Mhlongo, then fled the scene while Mhlongo bled to death.

“Khoza remained on the run for a few months but was eventually arrested after police received information regarding his whereabouts,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

In court, Ramkisson-Kara said Prosecutor Shenaaz Hoosen led the eyewitness testimonies of two people who were present when the stabbing took place.

She said Hoosen further handed in a victim impact statement, compiled by Mhlongo’s mother, and facilitated by court preparation officer Prudence Geraud.

In her statement, the woman said that she had high hopes for her son to get a tertiary qualification and improve the quality of their lives. She said that she was reliant on him, and his death had a devastating effect on her and their family.

Ramkisson-Kara said since Khoza was charged with a murder that was not planned or premeditated, the court found no compelling or substantial circumstances which justified a deviation from the minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment. He was therefore sentenced accordingly.