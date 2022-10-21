Former eThekwini ward councillor gunned down

Nompilo Kunene

A former Isipingo ward councillor, Sunil Brijmohan, was gunned down at a construction site on Cato Crescent in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, told The Witness that it is alleged that on Friday morning, just before 9 am, a 46-year-old man was walking on Cato Crescent in Amanzimtoti when he was shot in the head by two unknown suspects.

Gwala said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

She said the motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Amanzimtoti police station for investigation.

Brijmohan was an ANC Ward 90 councillor, which covers Isipingo and northern parts of Amanzimtoti, from 2016 to 2021.