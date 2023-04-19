Faith Nketsi’s husband wanted for fraud

By Nosipho Gumede

Former Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo’s son, Nzuzo Njilo and his friend Kwanda Ntshangase are on the police’s wanted list in connection with a fraud case.

Nzuzo is also married to influencer, model and media personality Faith Nketsi.

ALSO READ | Panday and his alleged accomplices subjected to asset seizure

According to a statement released by SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, the police in Port Shepstone are seeking the assistance of community members in locating suspected fraudsters whose warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 18.

The two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021. The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered and since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown.

ALSO READ | Call for blood stem donors

He said the police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was duly opened.

Search for the duo

The duo is believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg and anyone with any information of the whereabouts of these wanted suspects is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Muzi Malunga on 076 9829 945 or 039-6881185.

He added that information will be treated with strict confidentiality and tip-offs can also be relayed via the My SAPS App.