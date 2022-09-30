Former Newcastle MM and CFO appear in court for R7.8 million fraud

Witness Reporter

Former Newcastle Municipality and director of consultant company appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA) amounting to R7.8 million.

At the time of the offence, Bhekani Errol Mswane, and Bhekisisa Hlongwane were employed at the Newcastle Municipality as municipal manager and chief financial officer respectively, while Velenkosini Lindokuhle Mtshali was the sole director of Bonakude Consulting (Pty) Ltd which was a consultant to the municipality.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, said the state is alleging that between 2018 and 2019, the men colluded to illegally extend an expired contract for Bonakude to provide consulting services to the municipality.

She said it is also alleged that Mswane and Hlongwane contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) by incurring irregular and wasteful expenditure.

“A further allegation is that Mtshali and Bonakude received the proceeds of the unlawful activities of Mswane and Hlongwane, when they were paid for the non-existent contract.”

The three men were granted bail of R20 000 each with the following conditions:

– surrender their passports

-not apply for travel documents

– not enter the municipality until the finalisation of the trial

– not contact state witnesses

– Mtshali and his company are not to tender for work at the municipality until the trial is finalised.

The matter was remanded to November 1 this year.