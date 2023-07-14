News

News

By Shorné Bennie
journalist
1 minute read
14 Jul 2023
14:48

Former President Jacob Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

By Shorné Bennie

The Jacob Zuma Foundation's (JGZ) spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation confirmed that Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa deal a blow. Picture: Neil McCartney
Former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Neil McCartney

Jacob Zuma is in Russia recieving medical treatment, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed in a statement this morning.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s (JGZ) spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation confirmed that Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons.

ALSO READ | Is Jacob Zuma heading back to prison?

This follows after the ConCourt yesterday dismissed the Correctional Services Department’s application to overturn a Supreme Court of Appeal’s earlier ruling that Zuma’s release from jail on medical parole was unlawful.

The JGZ Foundation has noted the media reports and speculations about the recent trip of our patron to the Republic of Russia. [Zuma] will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment,” the statement read.

Manyi added that although the trip was private, it was not a secret, as had been ‘incorrectly’ suggested.

READ MORE
July unrest: Looters speak on the impact of their actions

“Zuma and his team travelled on a commercial flight full of passengers.

“The foundation wishes its patron good health and a safe return home whenever the doctors release him,” said Manyi.

Read more on these topics