Former President Jacob Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

By Shorné Bennie

Jacob Zuma is in Russia recieving medical treatment, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed in a statement this morning.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s (JGZ) spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation confirmed that Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons.

This follows after the ConCourt yesterday dismissed the Correctional Services Department’s application to overturn a Supreme Court of Appeal’s earlier ruling that Zuma’s release from jail on medical parole was unlawful.

The JGZ Foundation has noted the media reports and speculations about the recent trip of our patron to the Republic of Russia. [Zuma] will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment,” the statement read.

Manyi added that although the trip was private, it was not a secret, as had been ‘incorrectly’ suggested.

“Zuma and his team travelled on a commercial flight full of passengers.

“The foundation wishes its patron good health and a safe return home whenever the doctors release him,” said Manyi.