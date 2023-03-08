Former student killed outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

Nosipho Gumede

Former student leader Xolani Ngema (31) was shot and killed outside the Mangosuthu University of Technology on Tuesday.

According to reports, Ngema had a matric rewrite programme that he operated in the university and he was attending to matriculants who wanted to upgrade their matric results outside the university when he was shot six times by unknown assailants who then fled in an unidentified vehicle.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident, saying that police in Umlazi, south of Durban, are investigating a case of murder.

She added that the motive of the killing is unknown.

The university is yet to comment.