Former two-time Richmond mayor has died

By Chris Ndaliso

Former two-time Richmond mayor Andrew Ragavaloo has died. At this stage it is not clear if he died in hospital or at home as he was sickly.

ANC Moses Mabhida Regional Secretary Samora Ndlovu said Ragavaloo’s death is a loss to both the Richmond community, the ANC and his family.

“Comrade Ragavaloo was sickly. In his prime he participated and contributed a lot in the development of the Richmond area. During the early 90s he contributed a great deal during the transition from the apartheid system into democracy.

He participated a lot by leading the Richmond community out of the mist of the time of Sifiso Nkabinde who was expelled from the ANC. The situation was volatile at the time but with Ragavaloo’s guidance the community pulled through. He was the giant of the ANC in the Midlands,” said Ndlovu.

Richmond was known as KZNs killing fields in the 1990s, and Ragavaloo lost three family members during the mayhem at the time.

“These losses did not deter him from serving the community. He was good in local government and he understood the ANC and its policies. This is the man who divided his time between his family, the community and the ANC,” said Ndlovu.