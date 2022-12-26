Ninety-nine christmas day babies in KZN

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed 99 Christmas Day babies from healthcare facilities across the province.

This was announced by the KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane at Gen Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital, saying that the babies consist of 53 boys and 46 girls, and includes a set of twins who were born at Emmaus Hospital.

The province’s first Christmas baby, a bouncing baby girl, was born at Durban’s King Dinuzulu Hospital, to a 36-year-old mother. She arrived on the stroke of midnight, weighing in at 2,9kg.

However, Simelane was concerned about the age of some of the mothers.

Concern over underaged mothers

She said the youngest among these mothers is a 15-year-old, who gave birth at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

She said there have also been two 17 year olds, both of whom gave birth at Mosvold Hospital, under Umkhanyakude District.

She added that they also have three 18-year-old mothers, who delivered at St Apolinaris, Ladysmith, and Estcourt hospitals.

“When you look at these cases, what becomes glaring is that these girls had sex when they were about a year younger than they are, which means girls aged 14, 16, and 17 years old were engaging in sexual intercourse.

“We want to emphasise that this is unacceptable, because conceiving at such a young age can be very, very dangerous for both mother and child. A mother who is too young is simply not ready for the demands of raising a child. She’s not ready psychologically or in terms of the body itself, to bear a child,” said Simelane.

HIV/ AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections

The MEC also expressed deep concern over the vulnerability of young girls to HIV/AIDS infection, as well as other sexually transmitted infections.

Our statistics in this regard pain a grim picture, which means we all need to buckle up as society, and save our girls.

According to Simelane, out of 727 466 of women between the ages of 15 to 24 who got tested for HIV in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 665 tested positive. She said although this amounts to a positivity rate of 2%, more than 15 000 young women testing positive for HIV is extremely worrying.

“At least 15 girls aged between 10 and 14 were found to have STIs. A further 322 girls aged between 15 and 19 also tested positive for STIs. An additional 702 women between the ages of 20 and 24 were found to have STIs.

“Within the same period of January to October 2022, a total of 6 417 pregnant women tested positive for syphilis,” said Simelane.

The MEC called for older men who impregnate these young girls and infect them with STIs to be arrested and made to face the full might of the law, saying that what they are doing is statutory rape, which amounts to gender-based violence.

Parents encouraged to be more involved

She continued to encourage parents or guardians to get more involved in initiating and deepening the conversation with their children about sex in general, as well as the dangers and consequences of unprotected sex.

We also wish to appeal to parents, especially in our townships and rural areas, not to abdicate their responsibility when it comes to raising boy children.

“Too often, boys get given too much leeway to behave as they please, and then people get surprised when they suffer the consequences of having too much freedom,” said Simelane.

She added that parents should give their children condoms and encourage them to use contraceptives.

Simelane also announced the province’s new HIV/Aids awareness strategy in the form of billboards.