24 Feb 2023
Four arrested after armed robbery at Vodacom shop in Pietermaritzburg

Magma members quickly responded and managed to apprehend four suspects with the assistance of the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit.

Magma members apprehended four suspects after an armed robbery at the Vodacom shop on Victoria Road on Friday. Photo: Magma
Four men were arrested on Friday morning after a robbery at the Vodacom shop on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg.

Shaheen Suleiman from Magma Security and Investigation said Magma members were alerted to an armed robbery at around 9.30 am.

“Members then noticed a vehicle travelling at high speed and crashing at the Boshoff Street intersection.”

Suleiman said the vehicle was occupied by a group of men.

“Magma members quickly responded and managed to apprehend four suspects with the assistance of the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit.

“Two unlicensed firearms and stolen property were recovered. The scene was then handed over to SAPS for further investigation,” said Suleiman.

