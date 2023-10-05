Four arrested for robbing, stabbing Durban woman to death

By Nompilo Kunene

Four people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman who was robbed and then stabbed to death at an upmarket apartment in Musgrave, Durban, on Monday morning.

The woman was allegedly stabbed several times by unknown robbers who gained access into the property.

The woman was allegedly near the entrance of her flat when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in her upper chest.

She allegedly went back into her apartment but died on scene. Her husband had been asleep at the time.

Shaheen Suleiman from Magma Investigations and Security said their investigating team, in conjunction with SAPS Berea, SAPS eThekwini District Trio Tracking Team and SAPS Durban Crime Intelligence, worked tirelessly following up credible leads resulting in the getaway vehicle, which was used at the scene of the crime, was identified.

He said further investigations led to the subsequent arrest of the driver of the suspected vehicle as well as three other people being arrested within 24 hours of the crime.