Four dead in massive crash near Mariannhill Toll

Nosipho Gumede

Four people have died in a massive crash near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the crash involved six vehicles and two trucks.

“One car was swept beneath a truck, and the car was completely messed up. All four occupants inside that car were declared dead on scene.

“There are still more than 10 patients who are still being treated on scene,” said Herbst.

He added that the four who died are still stuck in the vehicle and emergency services are still trying to move the vehicle from beneath the truck.

Videos and images of the accident have surfaced on social media where emergency services are seen using jaws of life to free passengers trapped in the cars.

Road traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali said the N3 Durban northbound before Mariannhill Toll Plaza has been closed to traffic.

She added that she believes there is a stop and go in that area.

This is a developing story.