Four dead in separate accidents in Pietermaritzburg

By Amanda Sithole

Four people died in two separate accidents from Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg.

On Wednesday night a father and son died on Table Mountain Road.

Another two men from prominent families in Pietermaritzburg died on Friday night in an accident on the N3, just off the Chota Motala Road interchange.

Multiple emergency services attended the scene.

The community has been urged not to drink and drive and to delay travelling if roads are unsafe.

SAPS spokesperson

SAPS spokesperson, Sifiso Gwala, said that the SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide after they were called to an accident on the N3 Northbound Chota Motala off- ramp on Friday at about 10 pm.

According to information received, two occupants died travelling on Chota Motala Road to the N3 Northbound when the driver allegedly lost control.

Gwala added that the motor vehicle involved in the collision was an Audi R53 Sedan Zola Model, driven by a 32-year-old, and he was accompanied by a 36-year-old.