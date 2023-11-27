Four family members shot dead in KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and killed four family members and injured another at Hluhluwe, Ezinhlongeni Village in Mfume near Amanzimtoti in the early hours of Monday.

Information at police’s disposal at this stage is that at least five armed assailants entered the homestead and opened fire at the 64-year-old father of the house, his wife (60), their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew who were all in the same house.

ALSO READ | Man to appear in court for murder of pastor Liezel de Jager

A neighbour, who is believed to be a girlfriend to one of the deceased was shot in the legs and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.

“Another son who was sleeping in a separate house survived the shooting unscathed. The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet although intra-family related feud could not be ruled out,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The police said this is the second incident at the same household in a space of a year.

In 2022 the mother of the house sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting, and the matter is still under investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Amanzimtoti police or call the CrimeStop number 08600 10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS,” said Netshiunda.