Four girls from TWC given The President’s Award

Four girls from The Wykeham Collegiate in Pietermaritzburg have received The President’s Award.
According to Michelle Dudgeon, the marketing assistant at The Wykeham Collegiate, the award is very prestigious.
“The President’s Award is an international programme aimed at encouraging young people to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth through a balanced approach to life that goes beyond the classroom. The programme has four key components: sport, community service, skill development and an expedition.
“These achievements demonstrate their commitment to personal growth and development in various areas of their lives, in accordance with the President’s Award programme’s four core components,” said Dudgeon.
At a bronze level: Rene Sauerman was awarded and three girls, Sarah Macaskill Christina Sauerman and Emma Marillier were awarded at a silver level.