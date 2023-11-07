News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
7 Nov 2023
11:06

Four girls from TWC given The President’s Award

The four students who received The Presidents Award. Photo: Supplied

Four girls from The Wykeham Collegiate in Pietermaritzburg have received The‎ President’s‎ Award‎.

According to Michelle Dudgeon, the marketing assistant at The Wykeham Collegiate, the award is very prestigious.

“The‎ President’s‎ Award‎ is‎ an international programme‎ aimed‎ at‎ encouraging‎ young‎ people‎ to‎ embark‎ on‎ a‎ journey‎ of‎ self-discovery‎ and‎ personal‎ growth‎ through‎ a‎ balanced‎ approach‎ to‎ life‎ that‎ goes‎ beyond‎ the‎ classroom.‎ The‎ programme‎ has‎ four‎ key‎ components:‎ sport,‎ community‎ service,‎ skill‎ development‎ and‎ an‎ expedition.‎

“These‎ achievements‎ demonstrate‎ their‎ commitment‎ to‎ personal‎ growth‎ and‎ development‎ in‎ various‎ areas‎ of‎ their‎ lives,‎ in‎ accordance‎ with‎ the‎ President’s‎ Award‎ programme’s‎ four‎ core‎ components,” said Dudgeon.

At a bronze level: Rene‎ Sauerman‎ was awarded and three girls, Sarah‎ Macaskill Christina‎ Sauerman and Emma‎ Marillier were awarded at a silver level.

