Witness Reporter

At least four people were killed after a taxi and bakkie collided on the N2 at the Mvoti Bridge, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

IPSS medical spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the taxi was transporting employees to an industrial plant in KwaDukuza.

Those who were injured were treated at the scene before they were transported to the hospital.

He added the left lane remained affected after the accident.