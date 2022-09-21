Four killed in shootout with police in Umlazi, KZN

Witness Reporter

Four suspected criminals were shot dead during a shootout with police on Tuesday afternoon in Umlazi, KZN.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Umlazi detectives and Durban Public Order Police received intelligence about suspects who were wanted for murder, armed robbery and housebreakings that occurred at Umlazi.

The police then went to a house at G Section in Umlazi, where the suspects were said to be hiding.

“On arrival, they surrounded the premises, announced that there are police outside and requested that the door to the house be opened.

“Instead of opening the door, the suspects started shooting at the police officers. A shootout ensued and four suspects aged between 25 and 30 years old were wounded. They were all declared dead on the scene.”

Ngcobo said police recovered two pistols and nine rounds of ammunition inside the house.

Police at Umlazi Police Station are investigating cases of attempted murder as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against the men.