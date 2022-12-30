Four most wanted murder suspects killed in gun battle with police

Nompilo Kunene

Four suspected murderers were shot dead by police in Mariannhill, Durban, during an exchange of gunfire with police on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said members of the Rapid Rail Police Unit (RRPU), Provincial Investigations and Tracking Task Team, under the banner of “Operation Qondisa”, were following up intelligence about a gang allegedly responsible for a spate of murders in the province.

“The four suspects were spotted travelling in a white vehicle along Higginson Highway in St Wendolins and police instructed them to stop.

“Instead of heeding to police’s instructions, the suspects opened fire towards the police officers. During the exchange of gunfire, the four suspects were fatally wounded,” said Naicker.

Naicker said preliminary police investigations have confirmed that the suspects were on the list of the most wanted for cases such as murder, attempted murder, hijackings, armed robberies and extortion, among an avalanche of other serious and violent crimes.

Police recovered an AK47 assault rifle with one magazine and 19 rounds of ammunition, as well as the vehicle, which was suspected to have been stolen. Ink-stained bank notes were also found inside the suspects’ vehicle.

“No police officer was injured during the gun battle and all role players, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), were summoned to the scene for further investigations,” said Naicker.