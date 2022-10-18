Four murder suspects killed in shootout with police in Durban

Nompilo Kunene

Four murder and violent crime suspects were shot dead during a shootout with the police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are investigating cases of attempted murder of police officers and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition after four suspects were shot during a shoot-out with police.

Netshiunda said Members of the Rapid Rail’s Cross Border and Freight from the national head office were acting on intelligence information when they entered a house at Ngoqokazi in the Amouti area, Inanda.

“Upon entering the house police allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police.

“It is further alleged that a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and the police are hot on his heels.”

Netshiunda said police were not injured during the shootout.

He said the dead suspects, who are believed to be in their thirties, were alleged to be behind a spate of murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini District.

He added that the incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) who will be investigating the matter.