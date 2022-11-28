Four people in court for murder Thornville, Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Four people aged between 34 and 64 years old are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder.

The four were allegedly involved in a murder where a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death by members of the community on November 3 in Thornville, Pietermaritzburg.

Two suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

SAPS KZN Spokesperson

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, appealed to communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.