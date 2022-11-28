News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
28 Nov 2022
13:03

Four people in court for murder Thornville, Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Four people have been arrested after a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death by members of the community.

police tape

Four people aged between 34 and 64 years old are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder.

The four were allegedly involved in a murder where a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death by members of the community on November 3 in Thornville, Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Plessislaer police officer killed in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Two suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

SAPS KZN Spokesperson

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, appealed to communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Residents are urged to contact police if they suspect criminal activity is being committed in their neighbourhood.

Read more on these topics